Fei USD Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $180,865.06 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,779.43 or 1.00207499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 12,829,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 12,829,212.62965583 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99814989 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $213,995.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

