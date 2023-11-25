Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $267.72

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.72 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.49). Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.48), with a volume of 209,978 shares trading hands.
Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.39. The company has a market capitalization of £894.52 million, a P/E ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 1.16.
Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.27 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Fidelity Special Values
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Special Values
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.