FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FIH group Stock Performance

Shares of FIH opened at GBX 270 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.58. FIH group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.09.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

