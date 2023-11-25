Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 199 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $591.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $599.89. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.