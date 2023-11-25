First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,625.00.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,435.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,379.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,345.81. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

