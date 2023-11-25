Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $80,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $125.80 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

