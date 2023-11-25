Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lifted by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $2,746,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

FISV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.80. 1,111,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

