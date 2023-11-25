Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $102,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,281. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

