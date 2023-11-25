Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$185.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$205.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$173.00 to C$163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$207.91.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

FNV opened at C$159.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$159.40 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$187.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.