Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 34,544 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $241,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

