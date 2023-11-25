Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,738 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 53,673 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $60,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,777,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

