Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 196 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £77.26 million, a PE ratio of -362.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 191 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,204 ($15.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 404.58.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.