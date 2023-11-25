fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) COO Sells $117,478.13 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
fuboTV Price Performance
FUBO opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on fuboTV
About fuboTV
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than fuboTV
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.