fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) COO Sells $117,478.13 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

fuboTV Price Performance

FUBO opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in fuboTV by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on fuboTV

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.