Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Futu had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million.

Futu Trading Down 1.1 %

Futu stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. Futu has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Futu by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after buying an additional 1,470,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Futu by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 11,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

