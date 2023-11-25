Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.64% of Genmab A/S worth $157,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 14,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $757.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

