Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,633 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $515,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

