Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $651,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

