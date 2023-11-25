Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 184,509 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $591,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after buying an additional 389,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

WY stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.