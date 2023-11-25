Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,212,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188,934 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $526,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in State Street by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,265,000 after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:STT opened at $70.35 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.