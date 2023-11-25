Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $551,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ES shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

