Geode Capital Management LLC Has $566.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $566,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $198.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

