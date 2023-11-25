Geode Capital Management LLC Has $603.01 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of Quanta Services worth $603,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PWR opened at $182.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.