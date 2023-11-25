Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,203,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $367.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

