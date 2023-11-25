Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,203,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $367.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.