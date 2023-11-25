Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Aptiv worth $583,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $83.10 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

