Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

GBCI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

