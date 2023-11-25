Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

