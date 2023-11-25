Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

