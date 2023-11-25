Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,917 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. 2,159,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

