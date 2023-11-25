GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Cut by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,444,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,286,460 shares during the period. GSK comprises about 42.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned about 0.61% of GSK worth $451,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in GSK by 6.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 644,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in GSK by 28.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 7.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 378,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 1.7 %

GSK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 1,808,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,553.75.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

