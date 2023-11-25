Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 117,795 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 117,795 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

