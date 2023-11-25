Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,746 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

