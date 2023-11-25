Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

