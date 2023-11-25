Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.