Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $404.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

