Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.03 Million Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,821 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.24% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

CMBS opened at $45.19 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

