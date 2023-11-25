Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,844 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.