Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 104,638 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,638 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Summit Materials worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.91 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

