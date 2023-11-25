Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Amcor worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after buying an additional 409,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

