Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,697 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,186,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,541,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 35,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

