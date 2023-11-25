Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of HLNE opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 421,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,025,000 after acquiring an additional 209,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

