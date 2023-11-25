HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

See Also

