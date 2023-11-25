Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $34.18 or 0.00090700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and $1.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,859 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

