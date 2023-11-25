Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE HVT.A opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $535.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

