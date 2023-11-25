Head to Head Contrast: SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) vs. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SAI.TECH Global and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies -2.89% -16.46% -7.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.16 -$8.85 million N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.42 -$280,000.00 ($0.28) -12.96

SilverSun Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Summary

SAI.TECH Global beats SilverSun Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

