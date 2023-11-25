Henderson High Income (LON:HHI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $151.81

Henderson High Income (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.81 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 150.28 ($1.88). Henderson High Income shares last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 133,380 shares traded.

Henderson High Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £199.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henderson High Income news, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £4,977.83 ($6,227.74). 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henderson High Income

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

