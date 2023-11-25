Heritage Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 175,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.01. 550,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,371. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

