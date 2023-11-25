Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 443,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

