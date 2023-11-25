Heritage Trust Co Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.69. The company had a trading volume of 689,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,430. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

