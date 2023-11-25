Heritage Trust Co Purchases 915 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $153.59. 1,604,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,137. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

