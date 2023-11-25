Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.34 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00009458 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $130.34 million and $11,949.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.23 or 1.00179243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.55765003 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,076.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

